FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:31 AM it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the middle 40s. There was a slight breeze out of the SSW.

The warming trend will continue today. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 70s under sunny skies. That is around 10 degrees above average. There will be a breezy south wind along with relative humidity values in the teens. The combination of the dry air, the breeze, and our extreme drought will give us elevated fire weather.

South winds will increase tonight as temperatures fall into the low to middle 40s. It will be clear.

Tuesday will feature stronger winds. South winds will be sustained at 20-25 MPH with wind gusts around 35 MPH. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for the northwest Big Country from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70s.

Cloud cover and low level moisture will increase Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday evening. A few strong to potentially severe storms will be possible. The best chance of storms will be in the Eastern Big Country and Heartland. Storm chances will end during the night, however a chance of rain will hang on thought around day break Thursday. There is a very small chance of some light wintry precipitation for the Northern Big Country early Thursday morning. Impacts from this will be little if any.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 50% PM evening Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 49° Winds: N 20-25 G30 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:22 A.M.

Sunset: 6:24 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday