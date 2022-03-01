FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:40 AM, it was chilly and mainly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s. A few low lying areas, such as Brownwood and Eastland, were near freezing. There was a light SSW wind.

Comfortable spring-like weather will return on this first day of March. Expect high temperatures in the low to middle 70’s under partly sunny skies. Areas south of I-20 will become mainly cloudy late this afternoon as high clouds build in from the west. Areas north of I-20 will see a little more sun. There will be a light SSW wind.

Overnight, cloud cover will thin as temperatures fall to the low 40’s. There will be a light south wind.

Pleasant weather will continue through Thursday as temperatures warm a little each day. High temperatures will reach the upper 70’s by Thursday. The winds will stay light

Gusty south winds will return on Friday. These winds will help temperatures warm into the upper 70’s. Saturday will be a in the 80’s as the gusty winds look to hang on. Fire weather will be a concern on both days with dry air in place.

A cold front will move in Sunday evening. This will give us cooler temperatures and a chance of rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 41° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WSW 15-20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 79° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: N 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 66°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 6:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday