FORECAST SUMMARY:
As of 7:40 AM, it was chilly and mainly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s. A few low lying areas, such as Brownwood and Eastland, were near freezing. There was a light SSW wind.
Comfortable spring-like weather will return on this first day of March. Expect high temperatures in the low to middle 70’s under partly sunny skies. Areas south of I-20 will become mainly cloudy late this afternoon as high clouds build in from the west. Areas north of I-20 will see a little more sun. There will be a light SSW wind.
Overnight, cloud cover will thin as temperatures fall to the low 40’s. There will be a light south wind.
Pleasant weather will continue through Thursday as temperatures warm a little each day. High temperatures will reach the upper 70’s by Thursday. The winds will stay light
Gusty south winds will return on Friday. These winds will help temperatures warm into the upper 70’s. Saturday will be a in the 80’s as the gusty winds look to hang on. Fire weather will be a concern on both days with dry air in place.
A cold front will move in Sunday evening. This will give us cooler temperatures and a chance of rain.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 41° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 0-5 MPH
Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WSW 15-20 MPH
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 79° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH
Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: N 15-20 MPH
Average High Temperature: 66°
Average Low Temperature: 41°
Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.
Sunset: 6:36 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday