FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:47 AM, it was chilly and mostly clear. Most areas were in the middle to upper 40’s. There was a slight breeze out of the south.

The winds will pick up out of the south today as unseasonably warm temperatures return. Expect highs in the low to middle 80’s with gusty south winds and partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. Fire weather will be elevated with dry air in place.

Thunderstorm chances will return this evening and continue into the night ahead of a cold front. This is mainly for areas along and north of I-20. Severe storms are not likely, however a few may be strong. The main hazards are gusty winds (up to 50 MPH) and small hail. Storm chances will end around 3:00 a.m. tonight.

The aforementioned front will have cleared the area by daybreak Saturday. This feature will have little effect on temperatures as they top out in the upper 70’s to near 80° under sunny skies. It will be a very nice day with light NE to E winds.

The winds will increase Sunday as they turn to the south. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. It will be dry. Fire weather will be a concern. Thunderstorm chances will return Sunday evening.

Monday looks to be unsettled with some decent chances of rain and thunderstorms. Right now I am forecasting a 70% chance of storms. The best chance of activity will be from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday evening. Severe storms will be possible. The exact timing and nature of the storms is still uncertain because of the event being so far out. It will be warm and windy.

The forecast will dry out Tuesday. It will be a very warm day. A gusty west wind will usher in very dry air. Fire weather will be a concern.

A Wednesday morning dry cold front will cool us back to near average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. 20% (Evening) Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. Low Temperature: 50° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. 30% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S>N 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: W 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: N 20-25 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 7:59 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday