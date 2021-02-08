Wake-Up Weather: A chilly start with a breeze will make for a sunny and mild afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:55 AM it was partly clear and mild for most. North of I-20 it was cooler. Some areas in the northern Big Country were in the 30’s. Most of the area was in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. There was a breezy south wind.

A wide variety of temperatures will be seen today across our forecast area today. This is because of a cold front moving to around I-20 by the late afternoon. Highs north of I-20 will be in the 50’s. The central Big Country will be in the low 60’s. High temperatures in the southern Big Country and Heartland will be in the low to middle 70’s. Morning clouds will taper of by the afternoon. There will be a north northwest wind around 5-15 MPH.

Overnight, it will get cold. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 30’s to near 40°. There will be a light NE wind under partly clear skies.

Tuesday will see high temperatures in the low 60’s for most. There will be a light wind under a partly sunny sky.

High temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to leave the 40’s. Most areas will be near 50°. Chances for precipitation will return Wednesday night. Another shot of cold air will move in Wednesday night as well. A wintry mix will be a possibility Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be chilly. High temperatures will be in the low 40’s with below freezing mornings. Besides the chance for a wintry mix Thursday morning, the forecast will be dry.

Saturday will start in the middle 20’s. The afternoon will see highs right around freezing. There will be a slight chance for a snow shower or two.

Sunday will be even colder. Expect lows in the teens with highs in the 20’s. It will be dry and partly sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny Morning. Sunny Afternoon. Windy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: NNE 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Wintry Precipitation. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Wintry Precipitation. Breezy. High Temperature: 42° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 41° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Snow Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 32° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Sunday (Valentines Day): Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 28° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 6:19 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday