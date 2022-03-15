FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:01 AM, it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the middle to upper 40’s. There was a breezy north northwest wind.

Seasonable temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the low 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a breezy NNE wind. The winds will settle for most late this afternoon. The Heartland will stay a bit breezy.

Overnight, the winds will turn to the south and become light. Temperatures will fall into the low 40’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs warm all the way into the low to middle 80’s. Fire weather will be a concern with gusty winds and dry air.

A cold front will move in Thursday evening. The Eastern Big Country and Heartland will have a small chance of showers and storms beginning Thursday evening and continuing into the night.

Friday will feature cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 60’s with a north breeze.

We will then get into another warm-up to close out the week. Sunday will see highs near 80 degrees. It will be windy.

The next significant chance of showers and storms looks to be Monday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S>WNW 15-25 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:49 A.M.

Sunset: 7:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday