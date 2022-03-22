FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:50 AM, it was cold and breezy. Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s with mostly clear skies. There was a breezy NNW wind.

A cold front did move through last night. As a result, much cooler temperatures will be felt today. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50’s to near 60°. A gusty north northwest wind will make it feel even cooler. A WIND ADVISORY will stay in effect through 7:00 p.m. for portions of the Northern Big Country. This is because north winds will be around 30-35 MPH with wind gusts as high as 50 MPH. Despite Monday’s rain, fire weather will be elevated in portions of the western Big Country. Cloud cover will win out. After a mostly clear sunrise, it will become mostly cloudy.

The winds decrease this evening before becoming light tonight. The skies will clear as temperatures fall into the middle to upper 30’s.

Below average temperatures will return Wednesday. Highs will only reach the low to middle 60’s. Fire weather will return as the winds turn gusty.

Thursday will see a continuation of the gusty NW winds as a warming trend settles in. Expect highs in the low to middle 70’s. That is right near average.

Friday will feature unseasonably warm weather. Expect highs in the low 80’s with lots of sun and light winds.

The winds will pick up out of the SSW on Sunday. This will help us to warm even further. Expect highs close to 90 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Tuesday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NNW 20-25 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: *FIRE WEATHER* Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 20-25 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.

Sunset: 7:52 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday