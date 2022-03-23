FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:07 AM, it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s. A breeze out of the NW was making it feel around 5 degrees colder.

Below average temperatures will return Wednesday. Highs will only reach the low to middle 60’s. A gusty NW wind will usher in dry air. This combination will give us elevated fire weather. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon, leaving us with partly sunny skies. With these clouds there will be a 10% chance of an isolated brief rain shower. We will most likely stay dry because of the dry air.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 30’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light WNW breeze.

Thursday will see a continuation of the gusty NW winds as a warming trend settles in. Expect highs in the low to middle 70’s. That is right near average.

Friday will feature unseasonably warm weather. Expect highs in the low 80’s with lots of sun and light winds.

The winds will pick up out of the south Saturday. This will help us to warm even further. Expect highs in the upper 80’s Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the low 90’s with gusty winds. Rain and storm chances will move in Tuesday night.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Thursday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:38 A.M.

Sunset: 7:52 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday