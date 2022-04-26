FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:48 AM, it was chilly and mostly clear. Most areas were in the middle 40’s. There was a light NNE wind.

Pleasant weather will return today. Expect highs in the middle 70’s with a light easterly breeze. The wind will turn to the east southeast late this afternoon as a high pressure system moves from the Great Plains into the Midwest. Most areas will be very sunny, however areas south of Interstate 20 will see a few clouds. The forecast will stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south southeast wind. Low clouds will move back in towards daybreak.

Mostly dry weather will then settle in through at least Friday as we get into a warming trend. High temperatures will reach the upper 80’s on Thursday before 90 degree heat returns on Friday. Wednesday to Friday will see some morning clouds with clearing by the afternoon. There will be a gusty south to southwest wind. Thunderstorms cannot be ruled out Thursday, however we will most likely stay dry.

A cold front looks to move in Saturday. At this time, temperatures behind the front look pretty warm. Chances of rain and storms don’t look to promising either. Right now only going with a 10% chance for precipitation on Saturday. Chances of storms look to increase for Sunday and Monday. A 20% chance of storms has been included for those days. This may increase as we get closer.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSW 20-25 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 55°

Sunrise: 6:57 A.M.

Sunset: 8:16 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday