FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 8:10 AM, it was chilly and partly clear. Most areas were in the middle to upper 40’s with a light northwest wind. The radar was showing some very light shower activity in the Northeast Big Country.

Pleasant weather will be felt this afternoon as near average high temperatures return. Most areas will warm into the low to middle 70’s with a few afternoon mid to high level clouds. It will be a mainly sunny day with light northwest winds.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 40’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will stay light as they turn to the south.

Friday will see the winds pick up out of the south. High temperatures will rise into the middle 80’s with gusty south winds and partly sunny skies. Fire weather will be elevated. A cold front will move through Friday evening and night. There will be a slight chance of rain showers and non-severe storms along and ahead of the front.

The aforementioned front will have cleared the area by daybreak Saturday. This feature will have little effect on temperatures as they top out in the low 80’s under sunny skies. It will be a very nice day with light NE to E winds.

The winds will increase Sunday as they turn to the south. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. It will be dry. Fire weather will be a concern. Thunderstorm chances will return Sunday evening.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NE-E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WNW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 49°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 7:58 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday