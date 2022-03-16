FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:37 AM, it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the middle to upper 40’s. A few low lying areas, such as Eastland and Brownwood, were below freezing. There was a light south wind.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will be felt this afternoon. Expect highs in the middle 80’s with mostly sunny skies. There will be a breezy south wind with dry air in place. Relative humidity values will drop into the single digits. This combination will give us elevated fire weather.

Overnight, the winds will not settle. South wind gusts will be around 25 MPH. This will help to keep temperatures mild for this time of year. Lows will fall into the middle 50’s with mostly clear skies.

Warm temperatures will return on Thursday. Expect highs in the low 80’s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be very gusty out of the west. Critical fire weather is expected with dry air still in place. A cold front will move in during the evening. An isolated shower or non-severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. This is mainly for the Eastern Big Country and Heartland. Most areas will stay dry.

Friday will feature cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 60’s with a north breeze.

We will then get into another warm-up to close out the week. Sunday will see highs near 80 degrees. It will be windy.

The next significant chance of showers and storms looks to be Monday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: W 20-30 G40 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 20-25 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: W 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:48 A.M.

Sunset: 7:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday