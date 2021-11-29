Wake-Up Weather: A chilly sunrise will turn unseasonably warm quickly

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:08 AM it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s. A few low lying areas were near freezing. Eastland and Brownwood were in the lower 30’s. There was a light southwest wind.

After a chilly start, unseasonably warm temperatures will return this afternoon. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a slight SSW breeze late this morning and early this afternoon. The winds will become light late this afternoon.

A few clouds will pass through late tonight. It will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the upper 40’s for most. A few low lying areas may dip down into the lower 40’s. There will be a SSW wind at 5-15 MPH.

Unseasonably warm and dry weather will settle in through Friday. High temperatures will be mainly in the middle 70’s through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week. Highs will soar into the upper 70’s to near 80°.

A cold front will move through Saturday morning. Temperatures behind the front will stay above average. We should see high temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances don’t look to promising with the front.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 49° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 5-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:21 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday