Wake-Up Weather: A chilly sunrise will turn unseasonably warm quickly

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the low 40’s. A few were in the 30’s. There was a light south wind.

After that chilly start, temperatures will warm up very quickly. We should be in the middle 70’s by noon. Highs should reach the low to middle 80’s. That is around 15 degrees above average. Abilene should stay just shy of the high temperature record for this day. There will be a light SSW wind under sunny skies.

Overnight, temperatures will stay relatively mild. Expect lows to fall into the upper 50’s under clear skies. SSW winds will become breezy.

Record breaking heat is expected on Tuesday. The daily high temperature record for tomorrow in Abilene is 83°. I am forecasting 85°. There will be a gusty SSW wind under a sunny sky.

A cold front will move through Wednesday. The forecast will stay dry, however temperatures will cool a little. Expect highs in the middle 70’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty north wind.

The winds will settle on Thursday. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50’s.

There will be a warming trend through Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the middle 70’s. The forecast will stay dry.

A cold front will move in on Sunday. This will cool us down a little and give us a small chance of showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 68°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 7:08 A.M.

Sunset: 5:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday