FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:29 AM, it was chilly and clear. There was a light southeast breeze.

Above normal temperatures will return today as highs reach the middle 80’s. There will be a breezy south southeast wind. With dry air still in place, fire weather will be elevated. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for Scurry and Mitchell Country from 1:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. this evening. Critical fire weather is expected in those areas. It will be sunny and dry.

The winds will pick up tonight. This will help keep temperatures unusually mild for this time of year. Lows will only fall into the low 60’s under mostly clear skies. Low lying areas, such as Eastland and Brownwood, will fall into the middle 50’s.

Temperatures will then warm through Friday. Expect highs in the middle 90’s tomorrow. It will be hot, breezy, and dry with fire weather concerns.

A weak cold front will move in Saturday. The forecast will stay dry as the winds turn to the north. Temperatures will fall back to closer to average. Expect highs around 80° with mostly cloudy skies.

Easter Sunday looks to be hot, windy, and dry for most. Expect highs back in the low 90’s with mostly sunny skies. The Heartland has a slight chance of rain showers and storms.

A stronger cold front will move through on Monday. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70’s with breezy ENE winds. At this time it looks to be dry, however the front is expected to move north as warm front for Tuesday. This will give the whole area a slight chance of showers and storms as moisture and warmer air builds in.

Hot temperatures will return Wednesday. Expect highs in the low 90’s with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S > N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: ENE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:11 A.M.

Sunset: 8:08 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday