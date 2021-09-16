Wake-Up Weather: A pleasant sunrise will warm-up quickly

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:27 AM it was clear and pleasant. Most areas were in the middle 60’s. There was a light south southeast wind.

Today’s temperatures will be a few degrees above average. Expect highs in the low 90’s under sunny skies. There will be a light southeast wind. Make sure to hydrate.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s to near 70° under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Hot temperatures will return Friday. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under sunny skies. The wind will stay light.

The weekend will see slightly cooler temperatures. There will be a few clouds, however it will stay mostly sunny. Isolated showers and non-severe storms cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay completely dry.

Monday will see temperatures rise into the middle to upper 90’s. It will be sunny and dry.

A cold front is forecast to move through Tuesday, but not before temperatures soar back into the middle 90’s. A breezy south wind will make a turn to the NE during the evening. It will become partly sunny. Rain chances do not look good at this time, however showers and isolated storms are not out of the question.

Wednesday will be noticeable cooler. Expect highs in the middle 80’s. There will be a breezy northeast wind.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S > ENE 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 7:23 A.M.

Sunset: 7:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday