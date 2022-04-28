FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:32 AM, it was mild and mostly cloudy. Cloud cover was increasing from the south. Most areas were in the middle to upper 60’s. There was a gusty south wind.

Above average temperatures will return today. It will be windy and very warm. Expect highs in the upper 80’s to near 90°. The Northwest Big Country will be a little warmer. Those areas will be in the low to middle 90’s. After a mostly cloudy morning, the afternoon will become mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible as a dryline encroaches into the Western Big Country. Most areas look to stay dry, however any storm that does form has the chance to be strong to potentially severe. Storm chances will end this evening. There will be a gusty south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly clear skies. South winds will stay gusty.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week as the winds pick up out of the southwest. These winds will usher in very dry air. As a result, fire weather will be a concern. A RED FLAG WARNING is now in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday evening for the Northwest Big Country. This means that critical fire weather is imminent. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is now in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening for the Central Big Country. This means that there is the potential for critical fire weather. High temperatures will be all the way up in the middle 90’s.

A cold front will move in Saturday. This will cool us down a little and cause the winds to turn to the northeast. The forecast looks to stay dry.

Chances of storms look to increase for Sunday into Monday. Right now, I am going with a 50% chance of storms Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. The threat of severe weather looks to be increasing.

The forecast will dry out Monday afternoon with chances of storm ramping up again on Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy AM. Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 6:55 A.M.

Sunset: 8:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday