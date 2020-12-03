Wake-Up Weather: A cloudy, cold, and windy morning will make for another unseasonably cool day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:35 AM it was cold and windy. Most areas were in the middle and upper 30’s. With the wind, it feels around 10 degrees cooler. Low clouds were moving in from the north. It was overcast.

Unseasonably cool weather will stay in the forecast today. High temperatures will only reach the middle 40’s. It will be breezy. North northwest winds will be around 10-15 MPH along with 25 MPH wind gusts. The skies will be overcast to start the day. Cloud cover will gradually decrease during the afternoon. In the evening, cloud cover will quickly exit the area. It will be a cold night. With mostly clear skies and light winds, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20’s.

Friday will be a lot better. High temperatures will reach the upper 50’s under sunny skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the WNW.

The weekend will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will reach the upper 50’s each day along with lots of sunshine.

Next week will see a nice warming trend. Monday will be in the low 60’s. By Wednesday, high temperatures will get into the upper 60’s. It will stay sunny and dry through the this stretch.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 45° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 29° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: WNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:24 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday