Wake-Up Weather: A cloudy, cool, and damp morning makes for a very warm and sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:59 AM temperatures were in the 50’s under cloudy skies. Patchy drizzle was occurring in a few areas. The winds were light and variable.

A warm front will move through during the morning hour. Cloudy skies with some isolated patchy drizzle can be expected across our area this morning. As the warm front quickly passes through our area, moving south to north, the cloud cover will decrease. Temperatures will also warm up quick. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be breezy south wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 60’s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the SSE at 5-15 MPH.

This unusually warm weather pattern will continue through Thursday. It will be mostly sunny, dry, and breezy.

Another strong cold front is in the forecast for Friday. High temperatures will struggle as they only reach the upper 60’s. There will be a breezy north northeast wind under partly sunny skies. The forecast looks to stay dry.

Saturday will stay on the mild side. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 49° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:47 A.M.

Sunset: 7:00 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday