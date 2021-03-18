Wake-Up Weather: A cold and clear morning will make for a mild and sunny afternoon with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:01 it was clear and cold. Most areas were in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. There was a slight breeze out of the northwest. With the wind, it feels around 5° colder.

Unseasonably cool weather will return today. Expect high temperatures in the low to middle 60’s under sunny skies. There will be a breezy NNW wind. Expect winds around 10-15 MPH with wind gusts around 25 MPH. It will be a little more windy in the heartland.

Overnight, the winds will settle and the skies will stay clear. Temperatures will fall into the middle 30’s.

Friday will be a nice day. Highs will reach the middle 60’s under sunny skies. There will be a light wind.

The weekend will see breezy south winds with lots of sun. Sunday will be a little more windy than Saturday. The forecast will stay dry.

The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will return Monday and continue into Tuesday morning.

More thunderstorm chances will be seen next Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 20-25 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 40% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: N 10-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:45 A.M.

Sunset: 7:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday