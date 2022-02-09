FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:40 AM, it was cold and clear. Most areas were in the middle 30s. There was a light west northwest wind.

Pleasant weather will return to us this afternoon. Most areas will see highs in the middle to upper 60s with light northwest winds. There will be some high clouds. Most areas will be mostly sunny, however areas south I-20 will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to the low to middle 30s under clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Thursday will feature another weak cold front. The forecast will stay mild and dry. Temperatures may actually go up a couple of degrees when compared to Wednesday. This is all due to the absence of the high cirrus clouds.

A stronger dry cold front will move in Friday evening, but not before temperatures rise all the way into the middle 70s . There will be a gusty WSW wind under sunny skies.

Saturday will be a lot cooler. Highs will only reach the middle 50s with partly sunny skies. A gusty NNE wind will make it feel a few degrees cooler.

We will then get into a warming trend as we head into next week. It will be windy and dry through Tuesday. Rain chances look to move in mid-week next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: N > S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 34° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 20-25 G40 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 6:19 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday