FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:46 AM it was cold and cloudy. Most areas were in the middle 30s. A Freeze Fog Advisory is in effect for Scurry and Mitchell through 10:00 AM today. Visibilities were reduced a little in those areas, and temperatures were below freezing. A few slick spots are possible in areas that are below freezing.

Temperatures will recover to the low to middle 50s today. Cloud cover will win out. Expect overcast skies through the morning. There will be some clearing in the late afternoon and evening. There will be a light west wind. A cold front will move in the is evening, causing the winds to make a turn to the north.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s under partly clear skies. A breezy NNE wind will make it feel around 5 degrees colder. An isolated shower will be possible in the Southern Big Country and Heartland. Wintry weather is not expected as chances of precipitation should end before temperatures drop to below freezing.

Friday will be dry and cool. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 50’s with sunny skies.

Mild temperatures will return this weekend. Most areas will be in the middle to upper 60s. A gusty southwest wind and dry air in place will give us fire weather concerns.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: W > N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. (10% Rain Showers for the Southern Big Country and Heartland) Low Temperature: 32° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers. (Wintry precipitation and Thunderstorms cannot be ruled out) High Temperature: 71° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers. (Wintry precipitation and Thunderstorms cannot be ruled out) High Temperature: 48° Winds: N 15-25 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 6:07 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday