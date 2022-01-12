Wake-Up Weather: A cold and damp sunrise will shape up to be a gorgeous afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is cold, partly clear, and damp this morning. Relative humidity values near 100% was causing some morning due to accumulate on outdoor surfaces. There was a light SW wind.

Above average temperatures will return today as dry weather settles in. After a cold start, temperatures will warm nicely into the middle 60’s. There will be a light WSW wind under a sunny sky.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30’s under clear skies. There will be a light WNW wind.

Temperatures will get even warmer from there. Highs will be near 70° on Thursday. The winds will stay light. Friday will be even warmer as WSW winds increase.

A dry cold front will move through Friday evening. This will cause an increase in north winds. Those winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Saturday will be a chilly and windy day. Expect highs in the middle 40’s.

Closer to seasonable temperatures will be felt Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday will see temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NNW 20-25 G40 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: N > E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday