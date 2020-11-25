Wake-Up Weather: A cold and quiet morning makes for a very nice and mild afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:55 AM it was cold and clear. Most areas were in the upper 30’s. There was a light west wind.

After a cold morning, the afternoon will shape up to be really nice and pleasant. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60’s under sunny skies. There will be a light and variable wind. The winds will remain light overnight as temperatures drop into the middle 40’s. There will be a mostly clear sky.

Thanksgiving looks real nice. After a chilly morning with a slight south breeze, the afternoon will be unseasonably warm and quiet. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will taper off in the afternoon.

Rain and storm chances will move in Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 50’s both days. Saturday will be the cooler of the two. The best chance for rain will be Friday evening into Saturday Saturday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible. Severe weather is not expected.

A few passing showers are likely during the day Saturday. High temperatures will be near 50°.

Sunday afternoon will be cool and dry. There may be a few showers in the early AM hours.

Monday and Tuesday will be unseasonably cool along with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 46° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 57° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 50° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:17 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday