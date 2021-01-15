Wake-Up Weather: A cold and quiet morning will make for a windy, cool, and dry afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:25 AM it was cold and quiet. Most areas were in the low to middle 30’s. There was a WNW wind around 5-15 MPH under mostly clear skies.

High temperatures today will be in the middle 50’s under sunny skies. The winds will ramp up during the late morning. It won’t be as windy as Thursday, but NW winds will be around 15-25 MPH with wind gusts up to 35 MPH. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect in the northern and eastern Big Country and Heartland today from 10AM – 6PM. In those areas, northwest winds will be around 25-35 MPH with wind gusts up to 45 MPH. The forecast will stay dry. The air behind the front will feature relative humidity values in the upper teens and low 20’s. The combination of the dry air and the winds will make fire weather conditions elevated. The winds will settle down during the evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20’s under clear skies. There will be a light WNW wind.

The weekend will be really nice. High temperatures will be a couple of degrees above average. The winds will be light.

Monday will be a little warmer. High temperatures will be in the middle 60’s.

A cold front will move through the Big Country on Tuesday. This will cool us down to the low 50’s and give us a chance for rain.

A slow warming trend will be seen Wednesday and Thursday. We should be in the lower 60’s on Thursday. Both days will have a chance for rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER* *WIND ADVISORY* (For northern and eastern areas of the Big Country) Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NW 15-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 29° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 57° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.

Sunset: 5:56 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday