Wake-Up Weather: A cold and quiet morning will make for an unseasonably cool afternoon with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:55 AM it was cold and quiet. Most areas were in the lower to middle 30’s under clear skies. There was a light WNW wind.

A dry cold front will move through this morning. The winds will become breezy during the mid – late AM. The cold front will usher in chilly temperatures. High’s will be in the upper 40 and lower 50’s under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be light in the afternoon.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase and it will get cold. Expect overnight lows to fall into the middle to upper 20’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light wind.

Seasonable temperatures will return Thursday. It will be partly sunny.

Unseasonably mild weather will be felt Friday. High temperatures will reach the middle 60’s under partly sunny skies. It will be breezy. There will be a slight chance for rain Friday night and Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be mild, windy, and partly sunny.

Sunday will see slightly cooler temperatures following an AM cold front. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s. The winds will be out of the north around 5-15 MPH.

Monday and Tuesday will see unseasonably mild temperatures along with lots of sun. Tuesday will feature a gusty SSW wind.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 28° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: W 15-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 6:08 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday