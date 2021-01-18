Wake-Up Weather: A cold and quiet morning will make for an unseasonably mild afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:30 AM it was cold and mainly clear. Most areas were in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. There was a slight breeze out of the south.

Unseasonably mild weather will return today. High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under sunny skies. The wind will get breezy during the late morning. It will initially be out of the SSW. A dry cold front will move through during the late afternoon and early evening. As it does, the wind will make a turn to the north. It will be breezy. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Cloud cover will increase.

Rain chances will move into the southern Big Country and Heartland tomorrow morning. Rain chances will expand north during the late morning. The afternoon will see a slight chance for rain showers (mainly for areas south of I-20). It will be chilly. High temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 40’s.

Wednesday will see a better chance for rain. It will be cloudy with seasonable temperatures.

Thursday will see high temperatures jump into the middle 60’s. There will be a slight chance for rain under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday morning may see a few passing showers. The afternoon will be dry and mild. High temperatures will reach the low 60’s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, dry, and mild.

Rain chances will return Sunday. It will be unseasonably mild.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW > N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 47° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.

Sunset: 5:59 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday