Wake-Up Weather: A cold and quiet morning will make for an unseasonably mild and sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM it was cold and clear. Most areas were at or a couple of degrees below freezing. There was a light wind.

Mild weather will return this afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the upper 60’s to near 70° under sunny skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the SW. The winds will become light during the evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under clear skies. There will be a light SSW wind.

Tuesday will see temperatures soar into the middle to upper 70’s. It will be sunny and breezy.

A cold front will move through Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s to near 60°.

Thursday will be a chilly day. Expect highs in the middle 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. Chances for rain will move in during the afternoon. The best chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will be dry and cool. Cloud cover will decrease through the day. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s.

The weekend will be mild. It will feature a chance for rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 40° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. AM Cold Front. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% PM Rain showers. High Temperature: 43° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Decreasing Clouds. 20% AM Rain showers. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:14 A.M.

Sunset: 6:31 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday