Wake-Up Weather: A cold front this morning will give us cold temperatures and gusty winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM it was cold and breezy. A cold front has clear the Big Country and was moving through the Heartland. Wind chills were near the freezing mark. It was mostly clear.

After a morning cold front, expect a chilly and windy afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40’s. It will be windy. Expect NNW will be 15-20 MPH along with 35 MPH wind gusts. With the wind it will feel around 10 degrees cooler. The northern Big Country will see more clouds than sun while the southern Big Country and Heartland will see mostly sunny skies. The Abilene area will see a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 30’s under partly clear skies. It will stay windy.

After a cold Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies, afternoon highs will only reach the middle 40’s. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

A warming trend will be seen through the Saturday. Friday will stay cool. Seasonable weather will return Saturday.

Monday and Tuesday will see high temperatures near 60°. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Windy. 37° Wind Chill. High Temperature: 48° Winds: NNW 15-20 G35 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 45° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature:62° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:24 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday