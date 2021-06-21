Wake-Up Weather: A cold front today will bring chances for rain and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:35 AM it was mild and humid. Most areas were in the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. There was a breezy south wind.

A cold front will move through our area this afternoon. It should move through Abilene around 2-3 PM. It should clear our area by around 5PM. Highs will range from the middle 80’s in the northern Big Country to the middle 90’s in the southern Big Country and Heartland. Chances for showers and storms will be seen along and behind the front. Isolated severe storms will be possible. The best chance for activity looks to be form 2pm – 7pm. The main hazards are damaging winds and lightning. Isolated hail and flooding will also be issues. It will be humid. Heat index values in the southern Big Country and Heartland will be in the triple digits. There will be a gusty north northeast wind. The wind will settle this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a light south wind. Areas sout6h of I-20 will have a slight chance for showers. Most areas will stay dry.

After some Tuesday morning clouds, the afternoon looks to be sunny. Highs will only reach the middle 80’s. There will be a light east wind.

There will be warming trend Wednesday through Friday. Highs will reach the upper 90’s by Thursday. Thursday and Friday will see gusty south winds.

Chances for rain showers and storms will move in this weekend. Cooler weather will be felt as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: E 5-10 > NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: AM Clouds. Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: ENE > ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10-15 > ENE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday