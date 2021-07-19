Wake-Up Weather: A cold front will usher in rain/storm chances and unseasonably mild temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:33 AM a weak cold front was moving slowly through the northern Big Country. Most are dry, however the radar was showing a few heavy showers in Jones County. Temperatures were in the low to middle 70’s under partly clear skies. There was a light north wind.

A weak cold front will slowly move, from the north to south, through the Big Country today. This along with an area of low pressure will be the focus for showers and storm chances. Severe storms are not likely, however heavy downpours and lightning will be concerns. Local flooding will be possible. There will be a light north wind under partly sunny skies. Expect high temperatures in the low 90’s.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s under partly clear skies. There will be a slight chance for lingering showers and non-severe storms during the night. Expect a light north wind.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:45 A.M.

Sunset: 8:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday