Wake-Up Weather: A cold morning makes for a seasonable and sunny day with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:40 AM it was cold and clear. Most areas were in the middle 30’s. Winds were out of the NW around 5-15 MPH.

High temperatures today will be at or just below average across the Big Country and Heartland today. The winds will be lighter than yesterday. Expect a slight breeze out of the NW at around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 20’s under a mostly clear sky. There will be a light N wind. Cloud cover will move in around daybreak Friday. The afternoon looks mostly sunny.

Cooler than usual weather will be experienced Friday and Saturday. The forecast will be dry and quiet.

Chances for wintry weather are increasing for this weekend. An upper level low pressure system will move across west central Texas Sunday. Expect rain showers Saturday night to make a change over to snow by daybreak Sunday morning. Chances for snow will stay in the forecast through the afternoon as temperatures hover near the freezing mark. The potential for snow accumulation has increased over the past few model runs. Driving conditions may be hazardous Sunday.

Monday will be chilly, mostly sunny, and quiet.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see seasonable temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 29° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Friday: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: NNE 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 40% PM Rain/Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 50° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Cloudy. 60% Rain/Snow. High Temperature: 38° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday