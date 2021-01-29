Wake-Up Weather: A cold morning will make for an unseasonably mild and breezy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:55 AM it was cold and partly clear. The winds were starting to pick up. South winds were around 5-15 MPH.

Unseasonably mild weather will be felt Friday. High temperatures will reach the middle 60’s under partly sunny skies. It will be breezy. Cloud cover will increase during the late afternoon and early evening. There will be a chance for showers Friday night and Saturday morning. Most areas will stay dry. The best chance for rain will be north of I-20. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50’s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be windy.

A cold front will race through during the middle morning hours tomorrow. Behind the front expect very strong winds. West winds will be around 25-35 MPH with wind gusts as high as 50 MPH. A HIGH WIND WATCH will be in effect for King County from 6AM – 4PM Saturday. Wind gusts in this area may reach 60 MPH. The air will be very dry as well. The combination of the strong winds and the dry air will make FIRE WEATHER a concern. The winds will taper off during the evening.

Sunday will see slightly cooler temperatures following an AM cold front. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s. The winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH.

Monday and Tuesday will see unseasonably mild temperatures along with lots of sun. Tuesday will feature a gusty SSW wind.

Temperatures on Wednesday will top out in the middle 70’s. That is around 15 degrees above average. It will be windy.

Thursday will feature an AM cold front. High temperatures in the middle 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 30% Rain Showers. Low Temperature: 28° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. Dry. Possible Blowing dust. High Temperature: 69° Winds: W 25-35 G50 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:35 A.M.

Sunset: 6:09 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday