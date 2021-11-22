Wake-Up Weather: A cold morning will turn into a pleasant afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:27 AM, it was cold and clear. Most areas were in the middle 30’s under clear skies. Jayton was a bit cooler. It was 30°. There was a light and variable wind.

Mild temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60’s under sunny skies. That is right near average. A few high level cirrus clouds will filter into the southwest Big Country this afternoon and evening. There will be a light and variable wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south southwest wind.

The winds will make a turn to the south Tuesday and become breezy. High temperatures will warm into the middle 70’s under partly sunny skies.

Cloud cover will will increase on Wednesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer as well. Highs will be in the middle 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Thanksgiving is this Thursday! A cold front will move through during the morning hours. North winds will turn gusty. High temperatures will only reach the middle 50’s under partly sunny skies.

Friday morning will be cold. Temperatures will fall to around freezing. The afternoon will see mild temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 60’s.

The weekend will see a continuation of the fall like weather. There will be some very small chances of rain and storms. Most areas should stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 41° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Partly Sunny. Windy. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 20-25 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:15 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday