Wake-Up Weather: A cold start will make for an unseasonably cool afternoon with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 8:17 AM it was cold and breezy. Most areas were in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under mostly clear skies. There was a breezy NNE wind.

High temperatures will struggle today as they only top out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Morning cloud cover will clear out by the early afternoon. There will be a breezy NNE wind under a sunny sky.

A *FREEZE WARNING* is in effect from 12:00 a.m. tonight through 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. A widespread freeze is likely. Most areas will fall into the low 30’s. Make sure to protect your pets, livestock, outdoor plants, and pipes. There will be a light and variable wind under a clear sky.

There will be a warming trend through Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 70’s. The forecast will stay dry.

A cold front will move in on Sunday. A few light showers cannot be ruled out in our eastern counties. Most areas should stay dry. This will usher in some cooler temperatures to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NE 10-20 MPH

Tonight: *FREEZE WARNING* Clear. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Cold front. Breezy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: Light and Variable

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 7:11 A.M.

Sunset: 5:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday