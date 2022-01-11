Wake-Up Weather: A cold sunrise with increasing clouds will give us a chance of rain showers

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:32 AM it was cold and mostly cloudy. Most areas were in the low to middle 30’s with light south winds. There was some precipitation across the SW Big Country. The radar was showing some wintry mixing. Most of this will evaporate before it reaches the ground. Accumulation is not expected because surface temperatures are above freezing.

Cloud cover will increase Tuesday morning. Sunrise through the mid afternoon will feature more clouds than sun. There will be a 30% chance of rain showers with those clouds. The best chance for activity will be south of I-20. Cloud cover will thin out late in the day as the forecast dries out. High temperatures for most areas will be in the middle 50’s. It will be a little cooler across the Heartland due to cloud cover hanging on a bit longer. There will be a light south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

We will then get into a nice warming trend through the end of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60’s. Friday will warm into the 70’s.

A dry cold front will move through Friday evening. This will cause an increase in north winds. Those winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Closer to seasonable temperatures will be felt this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: W > N 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 50° Winds: N 10-20 G30MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:53 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday