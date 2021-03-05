Wake-Up Weather: A cool and breezy morning will make for a mild afternoon with a gusty wind and increasing clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:15 AM it was mostly clear and cool. Most areas were in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. There was a breezy WNW wind.

After the passage of a late night cold front, expect cooler temperatures. High temperatures today will reach the lower 60’s for most. It will be a few degrees cooler in the northern Big Country. The southern Big Country and Heartland will be in the upper 60’s to near 70°. Cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon. By the late afternoon most areas will be mostly cloudy. Expect a gusty north wind. North winds will be around 20-25 MPH along with wind gusts of around 35 MPH. The winds will begin to decrease during the evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the lower 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a light north wind.

Saturday will see highs in the low 60’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light wind.

Sunday will warm to the middle to upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a breeze.

Monday will warm even further. Expect highs in the low 70’s under partly sunny skies. It will get windy.

Tuesday will see the cloud cover, winds, and temperatures all increase. Expect highs in the middle 70’s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will see the dry weather continuing along with highs near 80°. There will be a breezy southwest wind under a mostly cloudy sky.

The winds will taper off a little for Thursday. There will be highs in the upper 70’s to near 80° under partly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Increasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. AM Cold Front. Windy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: N 20-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 40° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 6:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday