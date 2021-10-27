Wake-Up Weather: A cool and breezy morning will make for a very windy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:58 AM it was cool and breezy. Most areas were in the upper 50’s under mostly clear skies.

After a stormy night and an early morning cold front, very windy, dry, and mild weather will settle in. A Wind Advisory will be in effect today from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. This is because NW winds will be sustained at 25-30 MPH with wind gusts around 40 MPH. High temperatures will reach the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under sunny skies.

The winds will decrease this evening before picking up again overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50’s under clear skies.

Thursday and Friday will see gusty NW winds and sunny skies. Temperature will be seasonable.

The weekend looks better. High temperatures will top out near 80° with lots of sun. There will be a slight breeze. Halloween is Sunday. It will be a great evening for trick or treating. Temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s Sunday evening with clear skies and light winds.

Early next week will see a cooling trend and some chances of rain. A cold front will move through Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Wind Advisory. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NW 25-30 G40 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NW 20-25 G35 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Sunday (Halloween): Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:52 A.M.

Sunset: 6:53 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday