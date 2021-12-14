Wake-Up Weather: A cool and breezy sunrise will warm to above average quickly

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:15 AM it was cool and breezy. Most areas were in the low to middle 50’s. It was in the 40’s in the Western Big Country. Areas south of I-20 were partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Skies were mostly clear over the northern Big Country.

Tuesday will warm into the middle to upper 70’s as the morning low level stratus clouds clear. Cloud cover will hang on a bit longer in the Southeast Big Country and Heartland. As a result, it will be a few degrees cooler. High level cirrus clouds will move in from the west this afternoon. It will be a partly sunny day with a breezy south southwest wind.

Temperatures will stay mild overnight as they fall to near 60°. There will be a breezy south wind under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures on Wednesday will climb all the way into the upper 70’s to near 80° along with mostly sunny skies. There will be a gusty SSW wind. A weak cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A shower or a non-severe storm cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay dry.

High temperatures on Thursday will be a little cooler. Most areas will reach the low 70’s. That is still well above average.

Rain chances will move in Friday along with of a stronger cold front. Rain chances will increase Friday evening as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will be a lot cooler this weekend along with a some small chances of rain.

Temperatures Sunday morning look to be staying a degree or 2 above freezing. With a small chance of precipitation in the forecast, the threat for wintry weather is worth watching.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 15-25 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 15-20 > N 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 55° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:32 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday