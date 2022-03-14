FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:08 AM, it was partly clear and cool. Most areas were in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. There was a gusty south wind.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected today as a weak cold front moves through. Expect highs in the low to middle 70’s for most areas. The Heartland will warm into the upper 70’s. Gusty winds will turn from the south to northwest after the passage of the aforementioned cold front. The air will be very dry behind the front. The combination of the dry air and the strong winds will give us elevated fire weather. Most areas will stay dry, however an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late this afternoon and early this evening. Severe storms are not expected. That being said, the potential exists for a stronger storm to approach severe levels in the far Eastern Big Country.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 40’s under mostly clear skies. NW winds will decrease. A slight NNW wind can be expected.

The winds look to settle a bit on Tuesday. It should be a really nice day with plenty of sun and seasonable temperatures.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs warm all the way into the low to middle 80’s. Fire weather will be a concern with strong winds and dry air.

A Friday cold front will cool us down. Friday will see highs in the middle 60’s. It will stay dry.

We will then get into another warm-up to close out the week. Sunday will see highs near 80 degrees. It will be windy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Partly Sunny. Windy. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S>NW 20-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 41° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Windy. Breezy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S>WNW 15-25 G30 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 70°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:50 A.M.

Sunset: 7:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday