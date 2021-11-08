Wake-Up Weather: A cool and clear sunrise will turn unseasonably mild and breezy with some clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:52 AM it was cool and clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 50’s. There was a slight south breeze.

Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70’s for most. The Northern Big Country will see highs all the way up in the 80’s. After a sunny morning, cloud cover will increase. It will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Clouds will filter into our far eastern Big Country and Heartland counties during the late afternoon and early evening. There will be a breezy south wind.

Overnight, mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures mild for this time of year. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 50’s along with a slight south breeze.

Tuesday morning will feature mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will break apart during the afternoon as highs reach the middle 70’s.

Temperatures on Wednesday will top out near 80° under partly sunny skies. A cold front will move through in the evening. There will be a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler temperatures will be felt Thursday. Expect highs in the upper 60’s with bright sunshine.

Friday will see highs reach the upper 50’s.

The weekend will see a return to average temperatures as dry weather settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Increasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday (Veternan’s Day): Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: N 15-20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW 15-20 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: W 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:02 A.M.

Sunset: 5:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday