Wake-Up Weather: A cool and cloudy morning will turn into a partly sunny and pleasant afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:34 AM it was mostly cloudy and mild. Most areas were in the middle to upper 50’s. A few areas were in the upper 40’s. There was a light east wind.

Pleasant weather will be felt today. Expect highs in the low 70’s with partly sunny skies. There will be a light ESE wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light SE wind.

Friday will see a return to near average temperatures. There will be a gusty south wind. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

Rain and storm chances will return for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 70’s on Saturday. Sunday will see highs in the low 80’s. It will be windy.

Better chances for activity will be seen on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to middle 80’s. Monday will be windy.

Storm chances will continue for Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to middle 80’s under partly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 55° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 6:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:29 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday