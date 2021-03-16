Wake-Up Weather: A cool and quiet morning will make for a warm and breezy afternoon… severe storm chances return this evening and night

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:10 AM it was cool and mostly cloudy. Most areas were in the middle 50’s to near 60°. A few low lying areas were in the 40’s. There was a light wind.

Today will start mostly cloudy. The afternoon will see partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80’s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms beginning in the late afternoon and continuing through the early evening (mainly for the eastern Big Country and Heartland). An isolated severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

A better chance for thunderstorms will exist beginning late this evening and continuing through the night. A *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* will exist during this time. That means that*SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE*. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. AN isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday feature cooler temperatures and lots of sun. High’s will be in the middle 60’s. It will be very windy. Expect wind gusts as high as 40 MPH.

Thursday will remain windy, however not as windy as Wednesday. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average.

The winds will settle on Friday. It will be mild.

The weekend will see breezy south winds with lots of sun. The forecast will stay dry.

The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will return Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* (Time-frame 9:00 PM – 4:30 AM) Decreasing clouds. Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* (Time-frame 9:00 PM – 4:30 AM) Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: SW 10-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WNW 20-30 G40 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 44°

Sunrise: 7:47 A.M.

Sunset: 7:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday