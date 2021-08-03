Wake-Up Weather: A cool and quiet morning will make for an unseasonably mild and sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:35 AM it was cool and clear. Most areas were in the low 60’s. There was a light northwest wind.

Temperatures today will stay well below average. After a cool start, expect highs in the upper 80’s to near 90°. There will be a light north northeast wind under a sunny sky. With low humidity, it will feel very pleasant for this time of year. A few clouds will filter into the Heartland this afternoon. The forecast will stay dry.

It will be a very nice night. You might even want to crack that window. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light east northeast wind.

Wednesday will see a few more clouds. Expect highs in the low 90’s under mostly sunny skies. The wind will stay light.

Thursday will feature a slight chance of rain showers and storms. Temperatures will stay below average.

The heat will return this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 90’s to near 100° along with a breezy south wind. It will be sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:54 A.M.

Sunset: 8:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday