Wake-Up Weather: A cool and quiet morning will make for an unusually warm afternoon with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:45 AM it was cool and mostly clear. Most areas were in the low 50’s. There was a slight breeze out of the south.

The warming trend will continue today. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70’s to near 80° under mostly sunny skies. That is around 20 degrees above average. There will be a breezy SSW wind. The winds will pick up overnight. SW winds will be around 15-20 MPH along with wind gusts around 30 MPH. Temperatures will stay relatively mild. They will only fall into the upper 50’s.

Thursday will see high temperatures top out in the low to middle 70’s during the early afternoon. Breezy SSW winds will make a turn to the NW behind a cold front. The cold front will move through during the middle afternoon. The forecast will stay dry.

Slightly above seasonable temperatures will be felt Friday and Saturday. Expect highs in the low to middle 60’s. It will be breezy.

Super Bowl Sunday will be a chilly day. Morning lows will be in the low 30’s with afternoon highs only in the upper 50’s.

Monday will be a couple of degrees warmer. It will be breezy and partly sunny.

Another cold front will move through Tuesday. It will get chilly. High temperatures will only reach the middle 40’s. It will be breezy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 59° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNW 15-25 G35 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: S 10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. High Temperature: 47° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:31 A.M.

Sunset: 6:14 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday