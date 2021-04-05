Wake-Up Weather: A cool and quiet morning will turn into a warm and windy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:05 AM it was mostly clear and cool. Most areas were in the low to middle 50’s. There was a light south southeast wind.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the low 80’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a gusty south wind. Overnight, temperatures will cool to near 60°. Cloud cover will increase overnight. It will stay wind.

It will stay windy Tuesday. Temperatures will approach the 90° mark. Cloud cover will increase slightly, however the forecast will stay dry.

A weak cold front will move through Wednesday. The forecast will stay dry and warm. Expect highs in the low 80’s under sunny skies.

The temperature trend will increase through Friday. Thursday will be in the middle 80’s. Temperatures will approach 90° on Friday. There is a slight chance for a rain shower or two Friday into Saturday. Most areas will stay dry.

The weekend will see high temperatures in the low to middle 80’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday will see light winds while Sunday will be a little breezy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: NW 10-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SW > N 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 49°

Sunrise: 7:21 A.M.

Sunset: 8:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday