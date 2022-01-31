FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:10 it was cool and mainly cloudy. Most areas were in the middle 50s. Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will streaming across the Big Country and Heartland. There was a light SSW wind.

Chances of rain and storms will end for most by the early afternoon. It will become mainly sunny and pleasant. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s with light SSW winds. Areas north of I-20 may reach the 70s. Rain and storm chances will hold on a bit longer for the Southeastern Big Country and Heartland. Those areas will be mostly cloudy and feature slightly cooler temperatures.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the middle 40s under partly clear skies. There will be a light SSW breeze.

Above average temperatures will return Tuesday. Highs will soar into the low 70s under partly sunny skies. There will be a light SSW wind.

Our eyes will then turn to the potential for a winter storm Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move in Wednesday morning. The afternoon will feature an 80% chance of rain with decreasing temperatures. By Wednesday evening, temperatures will have dropped into the freezing range. Expect some areas of freezing rain and sleet to start off. Precipitation will then change over to all snow for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The Wednesday night and Thursday commute may be hazardous. Slick spots on roads, especially overpasses and bridges, will be possible. A light glaze of ice may form on trees and power lines. This will increase the power outage threat. It will be very cold as well. With lows in the teens and gusty north winds, wind chill values should be below zero Thursday morning.

Chances of wintry precipitation will end Thursday afternoon as highs only reach the low 20s. Thursday night will see temperatures fall into the single digits with mainly clear skies. Wind chill values should be below zero.

Friday will see highs near the freezing mark with a breezy north wind.

Temperatures will finally reach above freezing Saturday afternoon. It will be a chilly weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Mostly Sunny. 40% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 80% Rain then Wintry mix then Snow Showers. High Temperature: 41° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% AM Snow Showers. High Temperature: 22° Winds: N 20-25 G35 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 32° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 42° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 48° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 6:11 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday