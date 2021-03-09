Wake-Up Weather: A cool and windy morning will turn into a mild and windy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:53 AM it was windy and cool. Most areas were in the middle 50’s. There was a partly clear sky.

Today will be a couple of degrees warmer than Monday. High temperatures will reach the middle 70’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty south wind. South winds will be sustained around 15-25 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s to near 60°. Cloud cover will increase slightly. Expect the gusty south wind to continue under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will warm all the way to the 80’s by Wednesday along with mostly sunny skies. It will stay windy. Thursday will see similar temperatures, but there will be a few more clouds. The forecast will stay dry through this point.

A chance for rain and thunderstorms will return Thursday night. Strong storms will be a possibility. A few of these storms have the potential to briefly become severe. The main hazards will be damaging winds, large hail, and lightning. Friday will see high temperatures near 80° along with a slight chance for showers and non-severe storms.

A cold front will push through Saturday. It will be a cooler day. Expect highs near 70° under mostly cloudy skies. This day will feature the best chance for showers and thunderstorms this week. Strong storms will be a possibility. A few of these storms have the potential to briefly become severe. The main hazards will be damaging winds, large hail, and lightning.

Sunday will be even cooler. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 60’s. There will be a breezy WNW wind along with a chance for rain showers and non-severe storms.

The forecast will dry out on Monday. It will stay windy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 15-25 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 15-25 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 15-25 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Cold front. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: WSW 15-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 66°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 6:56 A.M.

Sunset: 6:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday