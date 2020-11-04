Wake-Up Weather: A cool morning makes way for an unseasonably warm and windy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Quiet the wide range of temperatures across our area this morning. Most of us are in the 50’s while a few area in the 40’s. Some low lying areas are in the 30’s. The winds are a little breezy under a mostly clear sky.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for today. Expect highs in the lower 80’s under a mix of sun and clouds. That is around 10 degrees above average. There will be a gusty south southwest wind. Winds will be around 10-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts. Overnight, the winds will taper off a little as temperatures fall into the 50’s. A few low lying areas will get down into the 40’s. It will be mostly clear.

A weak (dry) cold front will move through Thursday. It will have little effect on our weather other than causing a wind shift to the north. North winds will be light under a sunny sky. It will stay warm.

Friday will be gorgeous. Expect high temperature in the upper 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a light south wind.

The winds will pick up again this weekend. Temperatures will stay above average, and the forecast will stay dry.

Monday will be a similar day to Sunday. Southerly winds will stay gusty along with warm temperatures and lots of sun.

A cold front will move through Tuesday morning. This will give us a breezy NW wind along with cooler temperatures. I have included a slight chance for showers Tuesday morning. This is mainly for eastern areas. Rain chances associated with this front do not look to promising.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 6:59 A.M.

Sunset: 5:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday