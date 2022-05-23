FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:38 AM, it was cool and mostly cloudy. Most areas were in the low 60’s. There was a light southeast breeze.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will return today. Severe weather will be possible. Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible beginning late this morning and continuing through the day. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will top out in the low 80’s under mostly cloudy skies. That is around 5 degrees below average. There will be a breezy south southeast wind.

Rain and storm chances will pick up this evening into the night as warm front moves through. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. The winds will stay breeze out of the south southeast. Rain fall totals through Tuesday morning look to be anywhere from 0.5″ to as high as 1.5″.

Tuesday will see a continuation of rain and storm chances as cold front moves through. The severe weather threat will shift from the Western Big Country to the Southeast Big Country and Heartland. Isolated to scattered severe storms are this is mainly for the afternoon and evening. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Rain and storm chances look to taper off Wednesday morning. Expect afternoon highs to only reach the upper 70’s with decreasing clouds.

Dry and weather with a warming trend will then be seen to close out the week. Thursday and Friday will be in the 90’s. Thursday will see a breezy south wind. South winds will increase even more for Friday.

Triple digit heat will return this weekend. It will stay gusty and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: SSE 5-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW>N 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds. Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 88°

Average Low Temperature: 64°

Sunrise: 6:36 A.M.

Sunset: 8:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday