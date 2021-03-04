Wake-Up Weather: A cool morning with some clouds will turn into a mostly sunny and warm afternoon with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:15 AM it was cool and mostly cloudy. Most areas were in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. There was a light south wind.

Thursday will see those winds pick up. It will be a couple of degrees warmer than Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the upper 70’s to near 80°. A mostly cloudy sky in the morning will become mostly sunny by the middle afternoon. The air will be exceptionally dry in the western Big Country. The combination of the breezy winds and the dry air will make fire weather elevated in the far western Big Country. A slight chance for isolated rain showers will be seen during the late afternoon and evening for the northern Big Country. Most areas will stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 40’s behind a cold front. There will be a breezy WNW wind under mostly clear skies. The forecast will stay dry.

Friday morning will feature a shot of cooler air. Temperatures behind the aforementioned cold front will be a lot cooler. Expect highs in the low 60’s. There will be a gusty north wind.

Saturday will see highs in the low 60’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light wind.

Sunday will warm to the middle to upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a breeze.

Monday will warm even further. Expect highs in the low 70’s under partly sunny skies.

Tuesday will see the cloud cover, winds, and temperatures all increase. Expect highs in the middle 70’s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will see the dry weather continuing along with highs in the middle 70’s. There will be a breezy southwest wind under a mostly cloudy sky.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Increasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. AM Cold Front. Windy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: N 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:02 A.M.

Sunset: 6:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday