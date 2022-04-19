FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:30 AM, it was mostly cloudy and cool. Most areas were in the middle 50’s with a breezy southeast wind.

It will be a little cooler today as cloud cover wins out. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. There may be a little clearing around noon, however cloud cover will increase this afternoon and bring chances of showers of storms. Most areas across the Big Country have a 40% chance of storms. The best chance for activity looks to be from 2:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. this evening. Severe weather is not likely, but a few have the potential to be strong and approach severe levels. This is mainly for the NW Big Country. Small hail, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning are the main hazards. There will be a gusty south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a gusty south wind.

Hot temperatures return mid-week. Highs on Wednesday will soar all the way into middle to upper 90’s. There will be a gusty southwest wind under a sunny sky. With dry air in place, fire weather will be a concern.

Chances of thunderstorms will return Thursday evening. It will stay hot as well. Highs will reach the middle 90’s with gusty south winds.

Chances of rain and storms will ramp up Sunday as a cold front moves through. It is still to far out to get a good read on coverage, timing, and strength. Severe weather will be a possibility.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSE 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds. Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S > N 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NE 15-25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:05 A.M.

Sunset: 8:11 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday